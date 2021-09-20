Colorado Launches New Community Vaccination Sites Ahead Of Biden’s Employer Vaccine Mandate

Colorado is opening four community vaccination sites across the Front Range as employers prepare to meet new COVID-19 vaccination requirements announced last week by President Joe Biden.

The clinics can each give out up to 1,000 doses per day. Each location is open seven days a week at varying hours and will close down at the end of September. Appointments must be made in advance. The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment’s mobile vaccination program is providing buses, staff and supplies to the four clinics.

These are the four locations:

Aurora — Aurora Municipal Center — 15151 E Alameda Pkwy, Aurora, CO 80012

Littleton — Southwest Plaza Mall — 8501 W Bowles Ave, Littleton, CO 80123

Colorado Springs — Chapel Hills Mall — 1710 Briargate Blvd, Colorado Springs, CO 80920

Commerce City — Dick’s Sporting Goods Park — 6000 Victory Way, Commerce City, CO 80022, Lot F 9/20-22, Lot H 9/23-9/30

Colorado companies employing more than 100 people are subject to a new vaccine mandate from the Biden administration. Employees covered by the new rule will need to get fully vaccinated or undergo weekly testing if they want to keep their jobs. Companies remain split on the president’s order.

According to the state, just under 76 percent of eligible people have received partial immunization against COVID-19. About 69 percent are fully vaccinated. Children under 12 are not currently eligible for vaccination, although Pfizer plans to submit trial results to the FDA showing efficacy among children ages 5 to 11 within the coming days.