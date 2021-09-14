Colorado Companies With 100 Or More Employees Prepare To Roll Out Biden’s COVID Vaccine Requirement

“Mandates aren’t something that we typically are comfortable with, but in this case, there is a general understanding of the necessity in order to …. address, primarily, a public health crisis which is threatening disease spread and, ultimately, life - but also to make sure that we are continuing to keep our economy vital,” said John Tayer, president and CEO of the Boulder Chamber of Commerce.

The business community needs to do everything it can to prevent the kind of economic disruption that hobbled the economy when the pandemic first hit last year, he said. A government rule will make it easier for companies that are struggling to figure out how best to proceed, Tayer said.

“There was so much uncertainty around the legal ground on which they stood,” he said.

Some Colorado companies went ahead without the federal government’s stamp of approval. Pinnacol Assurance, a Denver-based insurance provider with about 650 employees, started mandating vaccinations for employees last month.

There are some exemptions for remote work, but not many, according to Pinnacol president and CEO Phil Kalin. All employees meeting externally with clients – even if they don’t go into the office – have to be vaccinated, he said.

“Unless you’re staying in your home, and doing your work from home, you’re required to demonstrate that you’ve been vaccinated,” Kalin said.