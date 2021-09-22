Colorado Democrats Urge The EPA To Take A Tougher Stance On Methane From Oil And Gas Drilling

Updated 4:13 p.m.

Colorado’s Democratic Congressional delegation is asking the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency to “swiftly” adopt stricter rules on methane, a potent greenhouse gas and byproduct of oil and gas drilling, saying an aggressive approach could cut methane pollution in half by the year 2030.

“Human-caused methane emissions are responsible for at least 25 percent of the warming we are experiencing today, with recent studies finding that methane alone contributes around half a degree to global warming,” states the letter signed by Democratic Sens. Michael Bennet and John Hickenlooper, as well as Democratic Reps, Diana DeGette, Joe Neguse, Jason Crow and Ed Perlmutter.

“Climate change is happening, and it’s happening more and more quickly. We’ve had smoke sitting in the Denver area for two and a half months now,” Perlmutter said. “So we just think we’ve got to, as a nation, do all we can to reduce our pollution to try to slow this change that’s happening.”

The three Republicans in the state’s delegation did not sign the letter.

The Western Energy Alliance, which represents oil and gas companies in western states, called the letter factually inaccurate and redundant.

“Perhaps the delegation is just reacting to how slowly this administration has been moving forward on its regulatory agenda, but urging shortcuts is unwise,” said Kathleen Sgamma, the group’s president.

Sgamma said the Biden administration is already moving forward with many of the actions outlined in the letter and worried the “swift” action sought by the Democrats in their letter could shortcut the rulemaking process required in the Clean Air Act.

Some of the provisions the letter asks for are already in place in Colorado. The Democrats want the EPA to require companies to frequently check for leaks and monitor emissions to prevent pollution from equipment failures. They’re also asking to undo a carve-out for low-production wells.

“These wells represent a majority of the nation’s fleet, just a small percentage of oil and gas production, and about half of the methane emissions from the industry,” the letter states.

Colorado’s Democratic members are asking the EPA to limit the energy industry’s practice of burning off methane from natural gas, known as flaring, which releases carbon dioxide into the air.

And they’re requesting the EPA set standards for closing abandoned wells. Colorado has more than 250 “orphan” wells that need to be plugged — and more than twice that number of former oil and gas sites that need to be cleaned up and restored.