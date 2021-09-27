Goats And Their Poop: Bureau Of Land Management Hopes Horned Allies Can Help Slow Wildfire Spread

“Our hope is, if we can kick back some of these grasses, improve the soil and make room for some other more desirable plants to grow, the fields are going to be even more valuable for wildlife,” said Hilary Boyd, a wildlife biologist with the U.S. Bureau of Land Management.

This is one of the first projects goat herder Lani Malmberg has worked on with the BLM. She calls to her border collie, Rosco, to move the goats to where she needs them. Malmberg and her intern then unroll a portable electric fence around the herd, which quietly chews away at the ground.

Malmberg stays in a camper on the job site with her goats. She grew up raising cattle and went to graduate school at Colorado State University to study weed management. There, she learned that goats are good at eating weeds and clearing up pesky plants. She bought a head of cashmere goats in 1996 to start her business managing private and public land without using pesticides or heavy machinery.

Malmberg’s goats move around the country to work on different land-management projects. The animals clear noxious weeds and help with erosion control along rivers. The goats also eat brush that could fuel big wildfires, a job for which Malmberg and her herd are increasingly contracted.

Climate change is leading to hotter and drier conditions in the West and bigger and more frequent wildfires. When Malmberg and the goats finish at Sutey ranch, she’ll pack them up and move them to another BLM project where they’ll clear oak brush near an area torched by last year’s Grizzly Creek fire.