WATCH LIVE: Gov. Jared Polis To Provide Updates On Colorado’s Response To The COVID-19 Pandemic

Colorado Gov. Jared Polis is scheduled to provide an update on the state's pandemic response on Tuesday, Sept. 28 at 1 p.m. from the carriage house of the Governor's Residence at Boettcher Mansion. The governor will be joined by Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment Laboratory Services Division Scientific Director Dr. Emily Travanty.

CPR News will carry live coverage online only. There will be no radio coverage of Polis' remarks. Watch the video below or watch it on our Facebook page.

Last week, a pandemic update with State Epidemiologist Dr. Rachel Herlihy focused on children and revealed that data show vaccinations and masks are protecting Colorado's schoolchildren from COVID-19.