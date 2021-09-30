Former U.S. Olympian From Colorado Springs Pleads Guilty To Storming U.S. Capitol

A five-time Olympic medalist from Colorado Springs has pleaded guilty to a felony charge for storming the U.S. Capitol during the January 6th riot.

Klete Keller, who competed in three Olympic Games, acknowledged resisting officers who tried to remove him from the Capitol Rotunda as he attempted to block certification of the 2020 election results. The 39-year-old was recorded inside the building wearing a distinctive U.S. Olympic team jacket over body armor. Keller later admitted he threw away the jacket and his phone before being arrested.

As part of his plea deal, Keller has agreed to cooperate with officials in future investigations. He faces 21 to 27 months in prison, with fines up to $95,000.

Keller grew up in Arizona and now lives in Colorado Springs. He won two gold medals and a silver as a swimmer in the 800-meter freestyle relay for Team USA, as well as two bronze medals in the 400-meter freestyle.

At least 8 other Coloradans allegedly participated in the U.S. Capitol riot, according to NPR.