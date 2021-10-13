Storm dumps several inches of snow across mountains, brings strong winds to Eastern Plains

The first significant winter storm of the season dropped several inches of snow on mountain communities from the Western Slope to southern Wyoming Tuesday night, causing traffic jams and some temporary road closures.

Areas south of Montrose saw up to 7 inches of snow, the storm’s highest totals according to National Weather Service counts. Vail Pass recorded around 3 inches. Grand Lake and Nederland saw around 1.5 inches.

Light snow continued falling Wednesday morning along the Interstate 70 mountain corridor, slowing traffic to a crawl in some areas, including the Eisenhower tunnel.

At the Colorado-Wyoming border, Interstate 25 remained closed due to unsafe conditions.