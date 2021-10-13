Storm dumps several inches of snow across mountains, brings strong winds to Eastern Plains
The first significant winter storm of the season dropped several inches of snow on mountain communities from the Western Slope to southern Wyoming Tuesday night, causing traffic jams and some temporary road closures.
Areas south of Montrose saw up to 7 inches of snow, the storm’s highest totals according to National Weather Service counts. Vail Pass recorded around 3 inches. Grand Lake and Nederland saw around 1.5 inches.
Light snow continued falling Wednesday morning along the Interstate 70 mountain corridor, slowing traffic to a crawl in some areas, including the Eisenhower tunnel.
At the Colorado-Wyoming border, Interstate 25 remained closed due to unsafe conditions.
The storm system has had statewide impact, leading to a grab bag of extreme conditions. Since Tuesday morning, the NWS has issued separate warnings for tornadoes, fire weather, snow, high winds and freezing temperatures across various regions.
“We encourage you to stay weather aware and check the forecast often!,” the NWS tweeted.
Forecasters expect clear skies on Wednesday before another winter system moves through the state Thursday night, bringing up to a couple inches of snow to the foothills and Palmer Divide.
Front Range communities along the northern I-25 corridor aren’t expected to see significant snowfall, said Russel Danielson, a meteorologist with the NWS in Boulder.
“A slushy half inch is possible for the Denver metro, ” Danielson said. “The south side of Denver may get more of a dusting.”
