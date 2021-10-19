Gov. Jared Polis activated up to nine members of the Colorado National Guard’s cybersecurity division Friday, in preparation for the upcoming November election.

The Colorado National Guard Defensive Cyber Operations Element is specially trained in “defensively-oriented” cyber operations, according to the National Guard. Polis activated the unit in an executive order on the request of Secretary of State Jena Griswold.

The unit aims to provide election support by participating in “training activities” and assisting with cybersecurity defense efforts until the election ends on November 4. The order says threats to the online voter registration system are the primary concern.

“Even with such security features, online voter registration systems could provide an avenue for cyber actors to gain unlawful access to voter registration databases. While cyber actors are unable to modify voter records, breaches could result in the release of voters’ personally identifiable information,” the order says.