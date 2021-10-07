The Colorado Voter’s Guide To The 2021 Election
2021 is an off-year election, which means no marquee political races and only a limited number of statewide ballot measures. But there are still several important issues Colorado voters are being asked to weigh in on together (ballots go out Oct. 8!), in addition to numerous local issues depending on where you live in the state.
Colorado’s constitution says that statewide ballot measures in odd years can only pertain to financial matters, like taxes and state spending.
We hope this guide will help you understand the complicated financial policies behind the three statewide measures. If you’re new to voting in Colorado, we also have some basic information to help you make sure your ballot gets where it needs to be to be counted in time.
And for Denver residents, check here for Denverite’s guide to your very long list of local measures.
Voter Quick Links
- Have a question about voting? Read our FAQ
- A guide to signing the back of your ballot
- How to automatically track your ballot
- GoVoteColorado.com
- Find your sample ballot
- 2021 Blue Book Online: in English | en Español
Constitutional Amendments On The Ballot
Amendment 78
Statewide Propositions On The Ballot
Proposition 119
- Proposition 119: Learning enrichment and academic progress program, explained
- This Coalition Wants To Use Cannabis Money To Close COVID Learning Gaps For Low-Income Children
Proposition 120
Denverite Voter Guide
