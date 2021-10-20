Sweetwater Lake is Colorado’s newest state park

Investors and private developers owned the lake and its surrounding caves and mountains for decades, Conservation Fund officials said. Competing bids sought to build a lakeside hotel and to use the springs for bottled water.

“Individual donors, many of whom live on the road… built the foundation of the ‘Save the Lake’ campaign,” said Jessica Foulis, executive director of the Eagle Valley Land Trust. “They were the hearts of this grassroots fundraising effort.”

The lake was identified as one of the top 10 priorities by the Land and Water Conservation Fund, a federal program that protects outdoor recreation and wildlife habitats, according to a spokesperson with the governor’s office.

The collaboration between the state and federal government to run Sweetwater Lake is an extension of a “shared stewardship agreement” started by Polis and the U.S. Department of Agriculture in 2019, said Dan Gibbs, executive director of the Colorado Department of Natural Resources.

“My hope is that this will be one of many [state parks] as we look to partner with the U.S. Forest Service,” Gibbs said.

Sweetwater Lake has few facilities currently. A new boat launch and other amenities are expected to open by June 2022, Polis said. Other improvements could include upgraded trailheads and campgrounds, Conservation Fund officials said.