WATCH LIVE: Gov. Polis to provide updates on COVID-19 in Colorado

Colorado Gov. Jared Polis is scheduled provide an update on the state's coronavirus pandemic response on Thursday, Oct. 21 at 1:45 p.m. from the carriage house of the Governor's Residence at Boettcher Mansion. The governor will be joined by State Epidemiologist Dr. Rachel Herlihy and Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment COVID-19 Incident Commander Scott Bookman.

CPR News will carry live coverage online only. There will be no radio coverage of Polis' remarks. Watch the video below or watch it on our Facebook page.

On Tuesday, Adams County announced its intention to leave Tri-County Health, leaving Arapahoe County as the health department's only remaining member. Douglas County has already left the cooperative organization and formed its own health department (which is now being sued by Douglas County Schools over an order that overrides the districts plans and makes masks optional for students). Meanwhile, the evidence is becoming clear that some populations with high vaccination rates are forming "vaccine islands" — such as Colorado's college campuses.