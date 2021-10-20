The Douglas County School District is suing its county health department over orders that make masks optional for students

The Douglas County School District is suing its new county health department over a mask and quarantine order the county approved earlier this month.

The lawsuit states that the Douglas County Health Department order allowing mask exemptions and restricting quarantines in schools violates the federal civil rights of students with disabilities. It asks the U.S. District Court in Denver to block the order and uphold the school district’s previous mask mandate requiring face coverings and allowing it to quarantine students who could be potentially infected with COVID-19.

The suit is filed on behalf of families of students with high-risk health conditions. The school district says it is suing in order to guarantee the students’ right to equal access to a quality public education.

“The choice is this: Are we going to ignore the recommendations of medical experts everywhere and put the lives of vulnerable students in jeopardy?” said Douglas County School District Superintendent Corey Wise in a statement. “Or are we going to give all children a fair shot to succeed in person, in school, where they belong? That is why we are taking these legal steps to ensure every child has the opportunity to receive a public education, which is their right as Americans.”

Wise said he appreciates there may be many families who don’t want their children wearing masks but that mask mandates are a temporary measure to ensure that every child can attend and thrive in school.

The newly created health department issued a public health order two weeks ago that allows parents to opt their children out of wearing masks at school by signing a written declaration asking for the exemption “due to the negative impact (of masks) on that individual’s physical and/or mental health.” The mask opt-out also applies to adults.

The public health order also states that no children in the county would be required to quarantine “because of exposure to a known COVID-19 positive case unless the exposure is associated with a known Outbreak.” If someone is required to quarantine, it must be lifted after a minimum of seven days of exposure, if after five days from exposure they have a negative test result.