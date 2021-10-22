Unemployment continues to fall in Colorado, but supply chain issues and labor shortages are slowing job growth

Colorado’s unemployment rate dipped in September, even as sluggish job gains weighed on economic growth.

The state’s unemployment rate fell to 5.6 percent, down from 5.9 percent in August, according to the Colorado Department of Labor and Employment. But at the same time, nonfarm payrolls grew by 5,100, marking the second month of anemic growth and a sharp decline compared to the spring and early summer. By comparison, Colorado added 17,500 jobs in May.

The trend in Colorado mirrors what is happening in the rest of the country, with steady job growth and monthly hiring stalling out in August. Numerous factors could be behind the slowdown, including a surge in COVID-19 cases as the Delta variant took hold.

But COVID-19 caseloads don’t tell the whole story.

Employers have complained for months that they can’t find enough workers. Nationally, a record 4.3 million people quit their jobs in August, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. At the same time, snarls in the supply chain have made it difficult to move goods from one place to another, complicating the economic recovery across the U.S.