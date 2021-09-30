The Delta Variant Has Hurt Colorado’s Business Optimism, But It’s Not The Only Concern

Optimism among Colorado’s business leaders took a dive as the Delta variant crimped expectations for economic growth, according to the latest Leeds Business Confidence Index survey.

The highly contagious COVID-19 variant isn’t the only thing weighing on expectations, the report found.

“Inflation and a constrained supply chain, as well as politics, have also played a role,” Richard Wobbekind, senior economist and faculty director of CU’s Leeds Business Research Division, wrote in the report.

The reading reflects the views of 225 individuals in a broad range of industries including professional services, finance and insurance, and the real estate business, among others.

Participants still expect an economic recovery to carry into the start of next year, even if they’re not feeling as confident as they were the last time the survey was conducted in June. Nearly half of respondents anticipate a majority of jobs lost during the pandemic will be added back by the middle of next year.