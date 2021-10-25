Colorado COVID-19 hospitalizations keep rising, with unvaccinated patients filling ICUs and acute care wards

Coronavirus hospitalizations rose again Monday to the highest level of the current wave of the pandemic and the highest since Dec. 23 of last year.

The 1,170 people hospitalized Monday with confirmed cases of COVID-19 are roughly 300 more than a month ago and 900 more than the lows of the summer, but still nearly 700 lower than last December 1st, thus far the peak of the pandemic in Colorado.

Nearly eight out of 10 of those hospitalized patients are unvaccinated against COVID-19.

In many ways, Colorado’s pandemic story is a tale of two states. One fully vaccinated, not a bit worried, and going to Avs and Nuggets games and nights out, the other trying to get on with their lives without getting vaccinated, but at constant risk of hospitalization or worse, and at risk of spreading the virus to loved ones. Young children are not yet eligible for vaccine.

“The heartburn, obviously, that I'm feeling is that we're inching closer and closer to Thanksgiving. And the fact we are plateaued or continuing to increase means we're going to be in for a rough several months,” said Dr. Michelle Barron, the senior medical director of infection control and prevention for UCHealth.

Over the holidays, as more people travel and mix and spend time indoors, the risk of spreading the virus grows as it moves from person to person through the air.

The longer the pandemic trudges on, the more of a toll it takes on exhausted frontline nurses and doctors. Thirty six percent of Colorado hospitals report that they anticipate staff shortages, and 29 percent anticipate intensive care unit bed shortages, within the next week, according to the state’s COVID-19 data dashboard.

And unlike last year, when hospitals stopped most elective surgeries and procedures, they are currently treating all kinds of patients, including those who have delayed care and now need it for things like joint replacements, strokes or heart attacks.