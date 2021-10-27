Ball Arena, Paramount Theatre will require proof of COVID-19 vaccination or negative test for events

Fans attending games at Ball Arena or concerts at either that facility or Denver’s Paramount Theatre will soon have to provide proof of COVID-19 vaccination or of a negative test taken within three days of their event.

Kroenke Sports & Entertainment (KSE) announced the new policy on Wednesday. It is to go into effect on Nov. 10. It will also apply to all arena staff, and the personnel of the teams that play in the arena, home to the NBA’s Nuggets, NHL’s Avalanche and the National Lacrosse League’s Mammoth.

Those under the age of 12 will not be required to show proof of vaccination or proof of a negative test, but must wear a face mask at all times. All staff and fans age 2 and older will be required to wear a face mask at all times regardless of their vaccination status.

In a statement, KSE said the policy will apply to all events and will remain in place until further notice.

The arena went to full capacity this fall after allowing much smaller crowds last spring. The city of Denver at this point leaves it up to venues to decide what pandemic measures to take. Ball Arena does have a mask requirement, but based on images from the Colorado Avalanche home opener earlier this month, compliance from fans was spotty.