Adams County’s treasurer is failing to do her job, leaving taxpayer money unaccounted for, commissioners say

A new lawsuit alleges Adams County’s current treasurer hasn’t kept county books up to date or produced required monthly financial reports since taking office over two years ago, leaving tens of millions of dollars of taxpayer funds unaccounted for.

The Adams County Board of Commissioners filed the suit in county court on Thursday. It requests a judge appoint a replacement for Lisa Culpepper, the elected county treasurer, and put together an independent committee to audit her office.

“We are unified as a Board that legal action is required to ensure this independently elected office is transparent in the accounting of county taxpayer dollars,” the commissioners said in a statement. “The Treasurer serves as the bank for Adams County, and by law, these accounts must be open to inspection.”

Adams County voters elected Culpepper, a Democrat, in November 2018, and she took office in January 2019. For most of her tenure, she hasn’t filed required monthly tax reports or semi-annual reports to the Board of Commissioners, according to the lawsuit.