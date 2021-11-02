Colorado Proposition 119: Proponents of funding private out-of-school learning for children concede defeat

Supporters of a proposal that would have raised more than $150 million in increased cannabis taxes for out-of-school learning opportunities for low-income children have conceded defeat of the measure, Proposition 119.

Early election returns Tuesday night saw more than 54 percent of voters had opted against the measure that would have given money to families to fund extracurricular activities like tutoring, sports and theater for kids. More than 994,000 votes had been counted in the race by 9:00 p.m.

CPR News is not calling race results, but is reporting preliminary vote totals as they are announced. The Associated Press is also not calling races in Colorado this election. The election will not be final until the results are certified.

Supporters for the proposal raised at least $2.6 million, while opponents didn’t mount much of a coordinated campaign. The nonprofit group Gary Community Ventures spearheaded the unsuccessful bipartisan effort to pass Proposition 119.

On Tuesday night, at a results watch party in Downtown Denver, supporters of the effort gathered and watched as results didn't go their way.

Supporter spokesman Curtis Hubbard said that the achievement gap between wealthy families and low-income peers — exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic — will likely get worse before it gets better after Proposition 119's defeat.

He blamed the defeat in part on his campaign spending time addressing opponents' claims about the measure.

"Rather than being able to bring people together around the critical needs that are facing kids in Colorado, we spent a lot of time addressing the sort of misinformation that was out there about what this would and would not do," Hubbard said at the watch party.

“We know learning loss among our kids escalated as a result of the pandemic, and it’s disappointing that we were unable to bring people together to address this critical issue,” Hubbard said in a release.

Opponents of the measure said it would have taken dollars away from public education and would have instead funded private companies to provide services.

Judy Solano, a former state representative and chair of the nonprofit Advocates for Public Education Policy, said as results came in Tuesday that opponents waged a grassroots effort to oppose Proposition 119 through word of mouth, social media and opinion pieces in the newspaper.

“This is quite a victory for public education because I think the voters understood that we can't be taking public education dollars away from the classroom,” Solano said.

“I think the message was simple enough for people to wrap their heads around it and realize that our schools need to be fully funded and they need to be funded properly before we start jumping into creating a very expensive government bureaucracy,” Solano said.