6 Aurora teens hospitalized after shooting at a park Monday afternoon

Six Aurora Central High School students are in the hospital after a shooting shortly after noon in Aurora.

Police are looking for multiple suspects in what they think was a drive-by shooting at Nome Park.

One victim is in emergency surgery.

Aurora Police Chief Vanessa Wilson said a school resource officer at Central saved the life of one of the victims by using a tourniquet. She also asked the public to offer any information they might have on the suspects.

“This is a concerning incident for this city as well as for this nation. I think we are seeing it’s a public health crisis when we think about gun violence anymore,” Wilson said. “I need us all to be outraged with what happened today. And I need your help. ”

Police secured the perimeter of Central High School, which sits next to the park where the shooting occurred. Aurora police are asking Central High parents to check their messages for special dismissal instructions.

Five of the victims were children and the sixth was an adult.

“When I say adult, that’s 18 years old,” Wilson said, “So I think to all of us that’s still one of our kids.”

Aurora police’s major crimes unit will lead the investigation. Both Aurora and Denver police gang units are assisting in the investigation.