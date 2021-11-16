Kruger Rock fire ignites near Estes Park, forcing evacuations

Updated: 3:05 p.m.

About 150 firefighters are working on the ground and using aircraft to contain the Kruger Rock fire, which started this morning near Estes Park and has grown amid warm, dry weather and gusty winds. The fire is about 115 acres and has forced evacuations of residents near U.S. Highway 36.

Local fire officials have ordered residents to evacuate areas near Pole Hill Road, Panorama Peak, Big Elk Meadows, Pinewood Springs and the Little Valley and Hermit Park neighborhoods. Other nearby residents are being advised to prepare for evacuation if the fire continues to spread. Evacuation centers for displaced people and small animals have been set up at the Estes Park Events Complex, 1125 Rooftop Way and LifeBridge Church, 10345 Ute Highway in Longmont.

The fire was threatening structures but no injuries or damage was reported Tuesday afternoon, according to Larimer County officials. U.S. 36 between Lyons and Estes Park has been closed. Investigators told CBS4 sparking power lines may have ignited the fire, but Larimer County officials have not returned CPR News request for comment.

Courtesy of Eric Harrington A herd of elk run away as fire burns and plumes of smoke rise near Estes Park on November 16, 2021. The fire has grown to over 75 acres and has forced evacuation orders.

Gusty winds, low humidity and warm temperatures have elevated the risk of dangerous wildfires. The National Weather Service has issued critical fire weather warnings for much of the Front Range and parts of southwestern Colorado.

Two of Colorado’s largest wildfires ever recorded threatened Estes Park last year, prompting thousands to evacuate the city.

See video from the fire below: