Traffic Snarls Evacuations From Estes Park As East Troublesome Fire Advances

Evacuations started just at Gov. Jared Polis — who used to represent Estes Park as a congressman — gave his afternoon briefing on the late-season wildfires now scorching the state.

The order was given far enough in advance to allow people to leave without fear of the fire overtaking them, as happened in Grand County Wednesday, said Colorado Department of Transportation spokesman Jared Fiel.

"None of the roads are going to be quick getting out of there right now, let's face it,” Fiel said. “You've got 7,000 people trying to get out of that community at one time."

A single lane of highway can carry about 1,000 vehicles an hour, Fiel said, predicting that traffic would clear out by later Thursday. As a last resort, Fiel said, CDOT could allow outgoing traffic to use both lanes of the major highways leaving Estes Park. Grand County officials did something similar Wednesday. But such a move introduces safety issues of its own, Fiel said, like the need for first responders to quickly get back into town.

Video from CPR News’ Michael Elizabeth Sakas shows traffic picking up on U.S. 36 as it crosses Lake Estes. Vehicles, with their headlights on, plod east under the dark sky.