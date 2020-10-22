Traffic Snarls Evacuations From Estes Park As East Troublesome Fire Advances
Where things stand right now, with the East Troublesome and Cameron Peak fires
Windy conditions have propelled the East Troublesome fire over the Continental Divide, prompting an evacuation of Estes Park.
Roads clogged as residents and visitors left town to stay ahead of a fire already burning at high altitudes in Rocky Mountain National Park.
The Larimer County Sheriff issued the evacuation order just after noon. Soon, roads filled as smoke from the fire darkened the sky.
Evacuations started just at Gov. Jared Polis — who used to represent Estes Park as a congressman — gave his afternoon briefing on the late-season wildfires now scorching the state.
The order was given far enough in advance to allow people to leave without fear of the fire overtaking them, as happened in Grand County Wednesday, said Colorado Department of Transportation spokesman Jared Fiel.
"None of the roads are going to be quick getting out of there right now, let's face it,” Fiel said. “You've got 7,000 people trying to get out of that community at one time."
A single lane of highway can carry about 1,000 vehicles an hour, Fiel said, predicting that traffic would clear out by later Thursday. As a last resort, Fiel said, CDOT could allow outgoing traffic to use both lanes of the major highways leaving Estes Park. Grand County officials did something similar Wednesday. But such a move introduces safety issues of its own, Fiel said, like the need for first responders to quickly get back into town.
Video from CPR News’ Michael Elizabeth Sakas shows traffic picking up on U.S. 36 as it crosses Lake Estes. Vehicles, with their headlights on, plod east under the dark sky.
While strong, westerly winds and warm temperatures helped the East Troublesome Fire grow Wednesday, National Weather Service meteorologist Greg Hanson said cooler temperatures and an easterly wind could help protect the town of Estes Park itself.
“I’m optimistic for them,” he said at a press briefing Thursday afternoon.
He added, “It's going to be close on the western edge of the city, but I think the city itself will be OK.”
But strong winds at higher elevations could keep the fire active in the nearby national park, which is one of the most visited in the country.
“Of all places on this earth that I’ve walked, Rocky Mountain National Park and Estes Park outpace everything in beauty by a wide margin,” John Crawford of Kansas City, Mo. said on Twitter. “It's a sanctuary of peace, serenity, and spirituality. It tears at my heart to see much of it threatened.”