Denver school board approves paying members up to $750 per month

The Denver school board voted 5-2 Thursday to pay board members, as allowed under a new state law passed six months ago.

Denver Public Schools will pay board members up to $150 per day for as many as five days per month — or $750 per month each — for attending regular or special school board meetings, committee meetings, training sessions, and “other activities approved in the future.” Board members are currently volunteers. They will have to request the pay, and board members can choose to forgo it.

Denver’s policy is less than state law allows. Board members can legally get paid $150 per day up to five days per week, a total of about $3,000 per month each. In a tweet, Denver board member Tay Anderson called Denver’s proposal a compromise.

“We couldn’t get folks to agree on a higher number or more than five days,” he wrote.

Board members Angela Cobián and Barbara O’Brien voted no. Both said that although the dollar amount is relatively small, they couldn’t justify the expense given that the district has other pressing needs, including increasing support for student mental health.

“While passing this policy seems like it’s a grain of sand in comparison to the billion-dollar budget we have, it is still the case that if you vote yes for this you are knowingly increasing the structural debt the district is taking on,” said Cobián, the board’s outgoing treasurer.

Jim Carpenter, the district’s deputy superintendent of operations, said the proposal would cost about $50,000 next year and up to $90,000 in subsequent years. State law prohibits board members from voting to pay themselves during their current term, so only newly elected or re-elected members will be eligible when the policy takes effect in January.