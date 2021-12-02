Boulder King Soopers will reopen almost a year after mass shooting

The Boulder King Soopers where a mass shooting killed 10 people in March will officially reopen January 20, 2022.

Boulder’s mayor announced the plan Wednesday, describing the move as a significant part of the community’s recovery.

“The south Boulder King Soopers is an integral part of our community,” said Aaron Brockett, the city’s mayor. “The store’s reopening will be a welcome step forward as we continue to process and heal after the horrific events of March 22.”

King Soopers has spent the last nine months gathering feedback from the community about the store’s future, according to the statement. The building, which has been a fixture in south Boulder for 49 years, will look much different. The company did not provide photos or more details, but said the entire store has been redesigned. King Soopers plans to release more information about the renovation in the coming weeks.

“Boulder is so much more than a place; Boulder is our family,” said Joe Kelley, King Soopers’ president. “We know that the building is just part of what makes this store so special.”

Roughly half the store’s staff members plan to return to work, according to the company. King Soopers has organized weekly hiring events leading up to the reopening.

The grocery store has been closed since a gunman shot and killed 10 people there, including a Boulder police officer. The alleged shooter is in custody at the Boulder County Jail and faces 10 counts of first-degree murder. He was declared incompetent to stand trial in October but is undergoing further evaluation.

The city continues to offer victim support and mental health resources to those affected by the shooting.