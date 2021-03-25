Accused Boulder Shooter To Make First Appearance In Court

The 21-year-old alleged Boulder grocery store shooter has his first day in court today.

Prosecutors say Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa killed 10 people in a King Soopers and the parking lot outside on Monday afternoon. He faces 10 charges of first degree murder and one attempted murder charge. The first degree murder charges carry the possibly of a sentence of life without parole. Colorado abolished the death penalty last year.

Alissa was shot in the leg during the attack and briefly hospitalized but has been transferred to the Boulder County Jail. The judge is not expected to grant him bond.

Today's hearing starts the formal legal process against Alissa. He will hear about the charges against him and the judge will explain his right to a jury trial and right to a preliminary hearing, where the state must show there is enough probable cause to believe that Alissa committed the crimes before the case can move forward. His court-appointed attorney is expected to attend the proceedings.

Alissa’s public criminal history is sparse. He was arrested in 2017 for a misdemeanor assault after he beat up another student at Arvada West High School. He pled guilty and was given a year of probation.

The judge has agreed to allow a single video camera into the courtroom. CBS4, the outlet designated to record, will stream the video here starting at 8:15.