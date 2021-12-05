Multiple fires burned Sunday amid dry conditions, evacuations ordered near Idaho Springs

Updated at 8:39 p.m.

Miner's Candle fire

Authorities evacuated residents Sunday morning after a wildfire ignited five miles west of Idaho Springs.

The fire, named the Miner’s Candle fire, ignited amid strong winds and dry conditions.

At least two structures have been destroyed, but no injuries or deaths have been reported. Officials say 20 to 25 buildings were evacuated. The fire currently isn't on a path towards those structures.

Current evacuation areas include Miners Candle Road, Trail Creek Road, Lamartine Road and Sunny Skies Trail according to the Clear Creek County Office of Emergency Management. Evacuees are being told to go to the Clear Creek District building along Highway 103.

Most of the Front Range is experiencing dry conditions and gusty winds, according to the National Weather Service. Several small fires have been reported Sunday and a Red Flag Warning has expanded to include the entire interstate 25 corridor until 3 p.m.

The Miner’s Candle fire was estimated to have burned about 20 acres by Sunday afternoon, according to fire officials. It is not immediately clear what caused the fire, or when it started. The fire is 50% contained.

West Ranch fire

A fire ignited in Jefferson County burning 6 acres. Firefighters from Indian Hills Fire, Inter Canyon Fire, West Metro Fire and Elk Creek Fire were dispatched to fight the blaze. High winds and rocky conditions have made it difficult to fight the fire. However, cooler temperatures and light snow in the evening helped slow the burn. No evacuations have been ordered.

A brush fire burns east of Denver

There were no structures damaged or injuries when a grass fire burned 7 acres east of Denver on Sunday afternoon. Denver Fire Department dispatched 25 firefighters to contain the blaze near the Lowry neighborhood dog park. They do not know the the cause of the fire but say high winds made the fire spread quickly.

This story will be updated.