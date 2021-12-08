Indie 102.3 picks their favorite music of 2021

It's been quite a year, hasn't it? We went back to live music for the first time this spring in nearly a year due to COVID-19, we discovered a ton of new music thanks to the wildly popular social media app TikTok, Colorado got a lot of new live music venues, not to mention the killer new music our Colorado music scene unleashed (which we featured all year long in our Local 303 program). This year was monumental for music to say the least. So just like every year, the Indie Staff has come together to put together a list of some of their favorite music. Our Hosts have compiled tracks that made us want to dance, scream the lyrics, or feel nostalgic (as there were many anniversary releases this year). Want to celebrate these tunes with us? Starting December 20th through the 31st we'll be featuring our favorite songs on air! Also a reminder, we want to know your favorite songs of 2021 too, so go vote in our listener poll before it closes December 17!

Listen to all these songs in a several hours long Spotify playlist!