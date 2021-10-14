Find Colorado musicians displaying works at Meow Wolf Denver

Old Denver

What is Old Denver?! Here, it's a trio of longtime Denver artists, creators, musicians, fabricators Andrew Novick, Robert Ayala, and Pamela Webb. Novick is known for his antics as the singer in Colorado cult favorite band Warlock Pinchers and Webb may or may not have played taiko for Itchy-O – the band is so mysterious, one cannot be so sure. The creative collective recreated signs from former beloved Denver establishments that have become part of the backdrop while you walk through parts of Convergence Station. Their existence lends a wink to those that are native to the city or know the folklore behind these beloved institutions like Cinderella City's "Cinder Alley," where back in the 1980s all the cool kids hung out in the basement near the arcade while at the famed mall; or late-night coffeeshop Muddy's, and Celebrity Sports Center to name a few others.



Photo by Alisha Sweeney

Reed Fox

Reed Fox who is a multi-disciplinary artist and musician, perhaps most known as dé​Collage, and behind the extraordinary art house Moon Magnet, scored a compelling installation called "Ruptured Time." It's a cozy and colorful space by artist collective The Church of Many, led by Andrea Thurber, that hopes the room will inspire taking a moment to look back at good times in family life. Inspired by Thurber's grief watching a family member experience Alzheimer's, there are home videos on a loop to paint some of her memories, and Fox also includes samples from them in the room's score.

Photo by Kennedy Cottrell

Wheelchair Sports Camp

Kalyn Heffernan of Wheelchair Sports Camp, along with bandmate Gregg Ziemba, brings the "Wheelchair Space Kitchen" time portal to life with many found objects to create the ultimate 1970s dream kitchen that is fit for Denver's biggest little rapper! First and foremost the two artists are musicians, but their DIY ethos and making sets for music videos and live shows led them to this collaboration that is colorful, exciting and 100% accessible. Heffernan talks about how imporatnt it was for the exhibit to be inclusive of people with disabilities.



The band soundtracked the room and each artifact you may see in the kitchen has meaning. You might even notice a vintage relic of our old namesake "OpenAir" on the fridge. There's also a television screen with a loop of footage dedicated to the memory of cult musician Wesley Willis that was made by local filmmakers Kim Shively and Chris Bagley. Bagley has been filming Heffernan for an eventual documentary.



It is notable to add that before Meow Wolf was built, their community engagement team spent time in the city to talk to residents to ensure they're were fairly represented and that is why most of the four floors of the structure is ADA accessible. Danika Padilla, Senior Director of Social Impact said that the idea is that everyone can see their own self reflected in the exhibition.