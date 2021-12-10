Polis signals Colorado will improve the resources given to wildfire investigations

Gov. Jared Polis said the state needs to do more to improve wildfire investigations and data collection.

“I think we have to have a real conversation about what resources are needed,” said Polis, in an interview recorded Thursday with CPR News’ Colorado Matters. “Given the numbers of fires we're having and the increased incidence at both the local level and the state level to hold people accountable.”

A CPR News investigation found that state, local and federal authorities in Colorado could pinpoint the ignition source for fewer than half of the human-started wildfires in the state since 2000.That was the worst rate of any state in the west.

“That was, I think, a good eye-opener,” Polis said.

He said that in many cases the fires are probably accidental, but thorough investigations and better data collection could help inform policies to prevent future fires, which will likely be more severe due to human-caused climate change.

Colorado has limited numbers of wildfire investigators compared to other states, at both the state and local level.