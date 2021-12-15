‘Damaging’ winds up to 100 mph forecast along Front Range and plains Wednesday
Front Range residents should prepare for “damaging” wind gusts up around 80 mph Wednesday morning, according to the National Weather Service. Some areas along the foothills could see wind gusts reach 100 mph.
The NWS forecasts the initial blast will spread across the foothills and plains between 7 and 10 a.m. The peak wind event will last from late morning through this afternoon.
People in the Denver metro should prepare for winds up to 85 mph, and the city will be under a high wind alert from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
At such high speeds, winds can cause significant property damage and make travel hazardous. Xcel Energy reported about 4,775 of its customers in Southern Colorado were without power as of 6:30 a.m. Drivers may encounter falling tree limbs and experience low visibility due to blowing dust.
Mark Wankowski with the National Weather Service in Pueblo is urging residents to secure loose objects they may have outside their homes and delay travel.
“If you cannot, just make sure you're weather aware and cognizant of whiteout and brownout conditions with the potential for blowing dust across the southeast plains,” Wankowski said.
The NWS says residents can do a number of other things to stay safe, including the following:
- No burning or other outdoor activities that may produce a spark
- Avoid parking under or near trees
- Move unsecured decorations and patio furniture indoors
- Avoid ladders and window washing
This is a developing story and will be updated.
Dan Boyce and Kevin Beaty contributed reporting.
