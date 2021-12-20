Indie 102.3 staff’s favorite music videos of 2021

Do you ever go down a music hole for hours and hours, discovering new tunes and artists, finding the most insane storylines, or seeing how your favorite artists turned their tunes into a short film? Then this is for you! A few of the Indie Staff have put together some of their must-see music videos to come out in 2021. We watched hours of videos, spanning genres and narrowed it down to just a handful of really memorable ones. Watch visuals from our talented Local 303 alums, learn some choreography, and be prepared to be entertained.

Demi Harvey

Jungle - "Keep Moving"

I remember watching Jungle's visuals for their first self-titled album and being in awe of the one shot takes and intricate choreography. Now that the British band has returned with their second album Loving In Stereo, the music videos have continued to dazzle. Heads up, they've created visuals for every track on this album and every single one is a showstopper.