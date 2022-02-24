Colorado leaders call for additional sanctions as Russia invades Ukraine

Democratic Rep. Jason Crow outlined specific steps he hoped the U.S. would take in response to the conflict, including financial sanctions, long-term support for Ukrainian armed resistance and aid for refugees.

“Putin’s goal is clear: to redraw borders to reestablish the Soviet block and usurp democracy in Europe and throughout the world,” Crow said. “The U.S. and international response must be swift and crippling.”

Russia’s military action also drew messages of support for Ukrainian citizens.

Rep. Diana DeGette called the attack completely unjustified. The Denver Democrat said “there’s a special place in hell for people like Vladimir Putin.”

“Putin alone is responsible for the catastrophic loss of life and unprecedented destruction that this war will bring,” DeGette said. “The U.S. and its allies stand steadfast with the people of Ukraine in this fight to protect their sovereignty.”

Sen. John Hickenlooper, also a Democrat, said the United States stands ready to support the people of Ukraine.

“You’re not alone,” Hickenlooper tweeted.

In a statement, Gov. Jared Polis urged Congress to immediately suspend the federal gas tax and "double down on a rapid clean energy transition." Those steps, among others, would help prevent further energy and fuel price increases for Coloradans, Polis said. He also offered words of support to the people of Ukraine.

"I assure Ukrainians that they have the support and prayers of our state," he said.