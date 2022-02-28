There are new financial incentives for Marshall fire victims to rebuild greener homes

Marshall fire victims will have some extra financial help rebuilding their homes to modern green construction standards.

Xcel Energy announced a new package of incentives on Thursday, which would provide fire victims $7,500 to $37,500 to rebuild homes to a range of green building standards. Solar company SunShare has also guaranteed Marshall fire victims access to a planned community solar garden. All available details of the new incentives are included in materials prepared for an upcoming Louisville city council meeting.

“Our hearts continue to go out to the victims of this disaster," said Xcel Energy spokesperson Michelle Aguayo. "We want to support the community’s energy goals and these offerings both accomplish this and help our customers as they choose how to best rebuild their homes.”

The commitments come as debates over the new climate-friendly building codes have divided the two communities hit hardest by the most destructive fire in Colorado history. Superior is now considering adopting the 2021 International Energy Conservation Code, a set of standards designed to reduce energy costs and climate change impacts. Louisville adopted the same code last year and amendments to encourage all-electric appliances and renewable energy generation.

The incentives are a nudge to encourage residents to adopt the tougher building codes. Xcel Energy, for example, would provide $7,500 to any fire victim rebuilding to the 2021 standards. Residents could gain up to $30,000 if they build to even stricter voluntary standards, like rules for a nearly air-tight passive house.

The SunShare program also gives residents a simple way to comply with Louisville's net-zero standard, which requires households to meet their household electricity needs with renewable energy. The solar company and local resident Marcel Arsenault said Monday they would match up to $200,000 in contributions to a fund that would help reduce the electricity bills of residents who rebuild their homes with electric heat instead of natural gas systems.