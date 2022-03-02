Spotlighting the women of indie music during the month of March

The music industry has a long way to go when it comes to gender equality: From pay to representation within the many fields of work and, yes, even the frequency in which women are played on radio stations. In 2019, Forbes reported that women only made up 21.7 percent of artists, 12.3 percent of songwriters, and 2.1 percent of producers. On top of those discouraging numbers, we have seen countless upsetting surveys, reporting 8 out of 10 women in the music industry experiencing sexual harassment. Despite the many obstacles women face within this industry, the music community wouldn't be what it is today without the labor of women behind the scenes, the decision making executives, and the dedicated musicians.

What are we here at Indie doing to uplift women in the music industry, in celebration of Women's History Month? For starters playing more of them this month and year round. Featuring up and coming artists from all across the world, continuing to play the music of women you already know and love, and giving the talented musicians across Colorado a platform with our Local 303 program. We will also bring back our panel on Local Women in the Music Industry hosted by Bruce Trujillo. More details to come.