Spotlighting the women of indie music during the month of March
The music industry has a long way to go when it comes to gender equality: From pay to representation within the many fields of work and, yes, even the frequency in which women are played on radio stations. In 2019, Forbes reported that women only made up 21.7 percent of artists, 12.3 percent of songwriters, and 2.1 percent of producers. On top of those discouraging numbers, we have seen countless upsetting surveys, reporting 8 out of 10 women in the music industry experiencing sexual harassment. Despite the many obstacles women face within this industry, the music community wouldn't be what it is today without the labor of women behind the scenes, the decision making executives, and the dedicated musicians.
What are we here at Indie doing to uplift women in the music industry, in celebration of Women's History Month? For starters playing more of them this month and year round. Featuring up and coming artists from all across the world, continuing to play the music of women you already know and love, and giving the talented musicians across Colorado a platform with our Local 303 program. We will also bring back our panel on Local Women in the Music Industry hosted by Bruce Trujillo. More details to come.
More on air programs that put women first all year long:
SHEROES Radio
Ready for a women focused show that inspires, uplifts, and informs listeners of the amazing talented femmes all across the music industry? Tune in to SHEROES RADIO with Host Carmel Holt. Holt spent a decade at Radio Woodstock WDST as a midday host. Since she has become a podcaster and curator. SHEROES RADIO is a weekly radio show that spotlights the diversity of women across the industry and the musicians behind some of your favorite indie tunes. The show gives you brand new music and exclusive interviews. You can hear SHEROES RADIO every Monday night at 10pm MST.
Serve It!
Indie 102.3 first and only queer driven radio show hosted by Demi Harvey. Harvey is a queer, Black woman and Indie's newest Host and Digital Editor. She is passionate about the queer community and has worked in the music industry for many years. Fusing those two passions to create bi-monthly show: Serve It! that highlights LGBTQ+ artists from all over the world. The show is a unique blend of genres and music history and hopes to encourage music discovery. You can hear Serve It! every first Sunday of the month with a re-airing on the third Sunday of each month.
Make sure to tune in all month long for our Women's History Month programming. For more music discovery, follow us on Spotify.
