These Coloradans will compete for gold in the 2022 Beijing Paralympics

Team USA will bring 10 Coloradans to compete in Beijing during the 2022 Paralympics this month.

The Colorado Springs-based Olympic committee announced the complete national team last week. This year’s roster includes 67 athletes from 27 states. Colorado has the largest delegation on the roster.

Ralph DeQuebec, a sled hockey defenseman from Denver, and Malik Jones, a forward from Aurora, have a chance to continue the men’s team’s winning streak. The team has won gold in the past three paralympics. DeQuebec is one of 39 Team USA members going to Beijing with previous paralympic experience.

The opening ceremony, when athletes gather to light the Olympic flame, took place early Friday morning, around 4:30 MST. This year marks the 13th iteration of the paralympic winter games, which first started in 1976. The summer paralympic games began in 1960.

Tyler Carter, a Colorado Springs-based alpine skier, carried the flag during the ceremony alongside his Park City-based teammate Danelle Umstead. It’s Carter’s third paralympics, and likely his last, he wrote in a Facebook post following the announcement.

“I’m beyond honored and speechless,” Carter wrote. “I’ve given everything to alpine skiing, striving to bring positivity and better the Paralympic movement.”