Small plane crash south of Centennial, near Denver

Updated 3:34 PM

A small Cessna P210N airplane crashed on the median of E-470 near Denver, just south of Centennial Airport between Peoria Street and Jamaica Road. Authorities do not yet know the cause of the crash.

According to South Metro Fire Rescue, the two occupants are safe and were transferred to the hospital with minor injuries.

The Douglas County Sheriff's Office says on-ramps from Interstate-25 to 470 are currently closed in both directions, along with the Peoria street exits. They ask that people please stay away from the area. There is no timeline yet for reopening the highway.