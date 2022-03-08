WATCH: Violinists play for Ukraine

Ukrainian violinist Illia Bondarenko filmed himself in a basement shelter in Kyiv. He's playing an old Ukrainian folk song called Verbovaya Doschechka (arranged by Illia Bondarenko). He was contacted by violinist Kerenza Peacock who reached out to 94 violinists in 29 countries to accompany him in harmony.

Bondarenko reportedly had to film himself in between explosions.

American fiddler Mark O'Connor and superstar classical violinist Daniel Hope join other musicians from the UK, Japan, South Africa, Sweden, Moldovia, India and many more countries to perform in solidarity with Bondarenko and other young Ukrainian violinists sheltering from the war.