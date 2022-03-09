Federal spending deal includes $170 million for Colorado communities

Included in today’s $1.5 trillion omnibus spending deal is over $170 million for projects and programs in Colorado.

The money will come through an old process, known as earmarks, but with a new name: Community Project Funding. Just as in the past, it’s funding requested by Senators and Representatives for projects in their state or districts.

Perlmutter is “very happy” that all 10 of his requests were met.

“I mean these are things that will benefit different parts of the 7th congressional district dealing with law enforcement, roads, health care, we’ve got some stuff for education and health clinics.”

Leadership brought member-directed funding back to Congress after it was banned in 2011 when then-President Barack Obama and Republicans pushed to end the practice due to concerns over wasteful spending and budget deficits.

Now that the practice is back, but with more transparency to prevent waste and corruption, according to congressional leaders. Colorado Democrats made use of the member-directed funding opportunities by helping earmark about 100 projects for local governments, universities, hospitals, law enforcement and non-profits across the state.

Colorado Republicans have already shunned its return. And it’s possible Republicans will remove the practice once again if they gain control of the House next fall.