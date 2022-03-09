Masks can come off at Ball Arena and Paramount Theatre this weekend

The mask mandate and COVID-19 vaccination requirements at Ball Arena and Paramount Theatre will end this Saturday.

Visitors will no longer have to provide proof of vaccination or a negative test or a wear a mask to events such as Denver Nuggets, Colorado Avalanche or Colorado Mammoth games.

“While certain NBA, NHL and NLL restrictions will continue to remain in place related to players, coaches and team support staff," said Matt Bell, Senior Vice President of Venue Operations for KSE, "we are prepared to safely take this important next step and return our daily event operations for our fans to pre-pandemic levels and we will continue to work with local, state and federal health officials as well as our league officials to constantly monitor any changes to the COVID-19 landscape in the coming weeks and months.”

However, current COVID-19 protocols will remain in place for events scheduled at Ball Arena and Paramount Theatre this Thursday and Friday.

So, keep masking up for 48 more hours. We're almost there.