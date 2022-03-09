UNLV women beat Colorado State, win first MWC tourney title

By The Associated Press
March 9, 2022
Colorado State guard McKenna Hofschild (4) drives as UNLV guard Kiara Jackson (3) defends during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game for the championship of the Mountain West Conference women's tournament Wednesday, March 9, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Essence Booker scored 25 points and top-seeded UNLV collected its first Mountain West Conference tournament title with a 75-65 victory over No. 6 seed Colorado State.

UNLV (26-6), which also played in its first conference title game since 2002, ended this one on a 13-3 run with Booker scoring six points. The Rebels will enter the NCAA Tournament for the first time in 20 years. McKenna Hofschild scored 27 points for Colorado State (21-11). Karly Murphy added 12 points and 10 rebounds.

The Rams used a 20-8 run to pull within 62-61 with 4:28 remaining.

