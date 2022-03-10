Colorado companies are pulling out of Russia as sanctions and the invasion of Ukraine deepen

A growing number of Colorado companies are cutting services in Russia – at least temporarily – to take a stand against President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine.

Western Union became the latest to do so when it said on Thursday it would suspend operations in Russia and Belarus.

“We have thoroughly evaluated internal and external considerations including the consequences for our valued teammates, partners and customers,” the Denver-based company said in a statement.

Corporations across the U.S., from fast-food operators to major airlines, have stopped doing business in and around Russia as the conflict stretches into its third week. The moves by private industry add to economic pain inflicted by sanctions imposed by Western governments meant to pressure Putin as civilian casualties mount. President Biden announced yesterday that the U.S. is also banning imports of Russian oil. That move has led to higher gas prices across the nation.

Many businesses are likely responding to pressure from customers and employees and trying to safeguard their brands’ reputations, said Sanjai Bhagat, a professor at the University of Colorado’s Leeds School of Business.

“Their employees and their customers and their other stakeholders might expect them to do the right thing,” Bhagat said. “It could also be the case that the company managers are taking a long view of this … to be perceived in the marketplace as being socially responsible in this case.”