Mozart was born near a fish market

Mozart was born in the family bedroom on January 27, 1756. He was small and weak as an infant and his parents worried he wouldn't survive. Wolfgang was the last of seven children for his parents, but only he and his older sister, Nannerl, survived infancy. His father, Leopold, said he was "the miracle which God let be born in Salzburg."

The Mozart family lived on the third floor of the "Hagenauer Haus" in the center of Salzburg. The house was owned by Johann Lorenz Hagenauer who was a wealthy spice merchant and would become a strong supporter and financial backer of the Mozart family. The building opened into a street fish market.

The Mozart family lived in this modest, four room apartment until Wolfgang was 17. Today it's one of the most visited museums in Salzburg. In this episode, Katie takes us into Mozart's Geburtshaus (birthplace) for a tourist free walk through the house. And she has wealth of information about his early years.