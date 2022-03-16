Colorado delegation reacts to congressional address by Ukraine’s Zelenskyy

As his country resists a Russian invasion, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy appealed to the U.S. Congress for additional support.

“Russian troops have already fired nearly 1,000 missiles at Ukraine, countless bombs, they used drones to kill us with precision. This is a terror that Europe has not seen for 80 years,” Zelenskyy told members of Congress through a translator at a virtual joint address. “I need to protect our sky. I need your help.”

Invoking U.S. tragedies, such as Pearl Harbor and 9/11, he thanked the Biden administration and Congress for the support shown thus far. He also again asked for a no-fly zone, tighter sanctions and more military aid.

It was a call that resonated with many members of the Colorado Congressional delegation.

“[Russian President] Putin is waging war against innocents, children and babies. It’s gut-wrenching. This has to stop,” Democratic Sen. John Hickenlooper said.

Both Hickelooper and GOP Rep. Doug Lamborn said they were moved by the address.

“What he said and showed us was very powerful,” said Lamborn, who is a member of the Congressional Ukrainian Caucus. “Certainly we should be doing everything we can. I think we should be giving, with Poland’s help, MiGs to Ukraine so that they can control the sky.”

So far, the Biden administration has rejected that plan.

Heading into the address, Democratic Rep. Jason Crow said there are a lot of tenable requests, such as “fighter jets, enhanced air defense capabilities, anti-ship missiles, artillery pieces, things that can really change the scales and tip the balance in favor of Ukraine.”

Republican Rep. Ken Buck described the address as “compelling” and said Zelenskyy is “doing his best to lead his country in a difficult time.”

Buck, who sits on the House Foreign Affairs committee, said he would support sending more anti-aircraft weapons, so long as they are operated by Ukrainians.

“I think sanctions against members of the Duma makes sense,” Buck said, referring to the Russian legislature.

Democratic Rep. Diana DeGette also supported the idea of continuing to penalize the Russian oil industry.

“I agree we shouldn’t have a drop of Russian oil in this country. I think the American public should boycott companies that are still doing business in Russia if they won’t pull out. I think we need to take all the sanctions against all the oligarchs.”

She described Zelenskyy as a “courageous leader” and added the U.S. and NATO allies should be doing all they can to bolster Ukraine with aid, including humanitarian aid.

Watching from Colorado, Democratic Rep. Joe Neguse said Zelenskyy and the Ukrainian people “have inspired the world.”

He noted that the House took decisive steps to support Ukraine last week, passing a bill to ban Russian oil imports to the U.S., as well as passing a government budget that included more than $13 billion dollars in security and economic aid, as well as humanitarian support.

“Building on these actions, I believe we must continue to do more to ensure Ukraine has the resources it needs — including providing additional military equipment and supplies. We must ensure democracy prevails over autocracy,” he said in a statement.

There was one request from Zelenskyy that most members of the delegation agreed might be a step too far: a no-fly zone.

“I don’t think we want American weapons shooting down Russian airplanes, because that would provoke a direct conflict with Russia,” said Lamborn.

DeGette said she’s concerned the possibility of having Americans and Russians in direct contact “will give [Russian President] Putin, who is unhinged already, the incentive to start World War Three.”

Buck put it in simpler, but no less stark terms.

“Having NATO enforce a no-fly zone is just not something many people have a stomach for, and I certainly don’t,” he said.