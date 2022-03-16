Colorado is about to rapidly expand its transmission network. Should it double as a bike highway system?

The Senate transportation and environment committee passed the bill on a party-line vote with Democrats in favor Tuesday. The legislation has already been approved in the Colorado House. Without further amendments, it would head to the governor’s desk with the approval of the full state Senate.

If signed, the bill would explicitly allow electric companies to enter into contracts with communities or private landowners to build new trails beneath power lines for cyclists and hikers. Those companies would also be required to compile educational materials about the benefits of power line trails. When a proposed transmission project crosses a community, the power company would need to provide information about building trails along the right-of-way to the local government.

Colorado isn't the first state to consider turning its utility network into recreation highways. Houston first struck a deal with CenterPoint, a utility company serving most of the area, to build bike lanes under power lines in 2014. The process was so onerous the state legislature later passed a bill to streamline the process.

Advocates argue similar legislation could fuel economic development in rural areas across Colorado. Sue McFadden, a green developer from Fort Collins, said she cycled the Katy Trail across Missouri last summer, which follows a former rail line. She said many restaurants and hotels now count on business from riders along the route, a model she said Colorado could adopt along power lines.