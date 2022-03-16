Rain and snow coming to the Front Range, while most of the Western Slope will stay dry

A couple inches of rain will fall on the Front Range Thursday before it turns into snow overnight. Weather officials said commuters should expect dangerous road conditions in the morning.

“Locations from Boulder south into Denver and then down into Castle Rock probably have a pretty icy, snowy commute in the morning,” National Weather Service meteorologist Scott Entrekin said.

Temperatures are not expected to reach the level of February's single-digit cold front. Highs will remain above freezing.

Meanwhile, the Western Slope won’t be getting much moisture. The NWS predicts Grand Junction will get less than an inch of rain and no snow.

Average snowfall in the state this month remains below normal levels, but precipitation over the last two months exceeded expectations. Despite the recent moisture, Colorado is still experiencing widespread drought.