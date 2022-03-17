Front Range snow to taper off Thursday afternoon, warmer weekend expected

Xcel Energy says power outages in the Denver metro area are affecting around 5,000 customers. The CORE Electric Cooperative, which serves communities south of Denver, reports outages impacting several dozen customers.

Another 2 to 4 inches of snow could fall in Denver before the storm rolls out. High temperatures in the metro area are expected to hit around 40 degrees this afternoon. The same goes for Colorado Springs.

Conditions are expected to warm up as the work week ends. High temperatures on Friday are expected to hit 50 in Denver, Colorado Springs and Northern Colorado.

Both Saturday and Sunday are forecast to have sunny skies and highs around 60, according to the NWS.