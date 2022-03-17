Front Range snow to taper off Thursday afternoon, warmer weekend expected
The St. Patrick’s Day holiday is off to a snowy start along the Front Range. Many communities including metro Denver and cities along the I-25 corridor logged a few inches of snow overnight.
The National Weather Service expects the snow to taper off around lunchtime, with a few lingering road impacts into the evening.
Xcel Energy says power outages in the Denver metro area are affecting around 5,000 customers. The CORE Electric Cooperative, which serves communities south of Denver, reports outages impacting several dozen customers.
Another 2 to 4 inches of snow could fall in Denver before the storm rolls out. High temperatures in the metro area are expected to hit around 40 degrees this afternoon. The same goes for Colorado Springs.
Conditions are expected to warm up as the work week ends. High temperatures on Friday are expected to hit 50 in Denver, Colorado Springs and Northern Colorado.
Both Saturday and Sunday are forecast to have sunny skies and highs around 60, according to the NWS.
You care.
You want to know what is really going on these days, especially in Colorado. We can help you keep up. The Lookout is a free, daily email newsletter with news and happenings from all over Colorado. Sign up here and we will see you in the morning!