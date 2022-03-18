‘This really took a toll’: Boulder shooting is why many officers left their jobs last year

In the year since 10 people were killed in the middle of a weekday at a Boulder grocery store, the Boulder Police Department and the 911 dispatch center have quietly lost dozens of people due to trauma.

When fully staffed, the police agency is supposed to have 190 officers. But at one point last year, the department was down 36 people — with more than half the officers citing the shooting as the reason they wanted to leave.

Officials have tried to hire more people, but they’re still looking for 27 officers. The dispatch center is down 40 percent of its staffers — they now have 14 with a few more in training.

On March, 22, 2021, Boulder Police officer Eric Talley was among the 10 shot and killed at the King Soopers store. Talley, 51 and an 11-year veteran on the force, ran into the store after hearing reports of a gunman firing at people. He was the first officer on the scene.

“This really took a toll,” said Boulder Police Chief Maris Herold. “We have struggled and we’ve tried to put a lot of officer well-being components into the way we go about our lives now … It’s remarkable. They are facing challenges that I haven’t seen in my 30 years in policing … But I’d be lying to you if I said they aren’t tired.”

Hart Van Denburg/CPR News A memorial for Eric Talley outside the Boulder Police Department. March 18, 2022.

Herold said she understands that officers are leaving agencies in droves across the country — partly because of the Great Resignation and partly due to the arduous two-year toll of responding to calls amid a deadly pandemic.

But, she said, it feels worse in Boulder.

In addition to the grocery store shooting, the city’s crime rates are increasing, which means fewer officers responding to more serious crimes. Boulder County’s violent crime rate jumped 27 percent between 2019 and 2021, according to the Colorado Bureau of Investigation.