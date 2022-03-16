Judge believes there’s a ‘substantial probability’ that the alleged Boulder shooter will be competent to face charges

The 22-year-old man accused of carrying out the mass shooting at a Boulder King Soopers almost exactly a year ago still remains mentally incompetent to face his criminal charges, but a judge said there is a “substantial probability” that he will likely be able to be restored to competency with medications.

In an order granting a new review hearing for April, Boulder Chief Judge Ingrid Bakke said both prosecutors and public defenders agreed to move a scheduled March hearing because the 22-year-old accused shooter, Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa, is still mentally incompetent to proceed.

But sharing a rare detail in such rulings, Bakke wrote: “There is a substantial probability that he will likely be restored to competency within the reasonable future and may be restored to competency and remain competent with the use of medications.”

Alissa faces more than 100 criminal charges for his alleged role in shooting and killing 10 people at a south Boulder grocery store on March 22, 2021.

The man remains at the Colorado Mental Health Institute of Pueblo receiving restoration treatment.

If his status remains the same for the April hearing, the matter will be set for another review within 90 days.

