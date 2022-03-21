Colorado weather: Light snow expected Monday before spring-like weather returns
After a weekend of spring-like weather, snow and gusty winds will bring dangerous driving conditions to much of the state Monday.
Most of the danger will come to the foothills, the Palmer Divide, and parts of the eastern plains. Meteorologists expect four to six inches of snow to fall in those areas. Morning commuters on I-70 between Denver and Limon, and I-25 between Colorado Springs and Pueblo may experience dangerous driving conditions due to low visibility caused by blowing snow.
A high wind warning is in effect for El Paso and Pueblo counties. Gusts up to 60 miles per hour are expected, with residents warned of likely power outages and damaged infrastructure from blown down trees or power lines.
Metro Denver will receive snow and wind, but at considerably lower rates than previous snowstorms.
Meanwhile, the Western Slope will remain relatively dry, with some areas expecting light rain.
Colorado continues to experience widespread drought conditions, even though snowpack remains on average this season.
Windy conditions will last through Tuesday for much of the state with sun and temperatures in the 50s and 60s returning mid-week.
