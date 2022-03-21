Colorado weather: Light snow expected Monday before spring-like weather returns

After a weekend of spring-like weather, snow and gusty winds will bring dangerous driving conditions to much of the state Monday.

Most of the danger will come to the foothills, the Palmer Divide, and parts of the eastern plains. Meteorologists expect four to six inches of snow to fall in those areas. Morning commuters on I-70 between Denver and Limon, and I-25 between Colorado Springs and Pueblo may experience dangerous driving conditions due to low visibility caused by blowing snow.