I-70 closed between Aurora and the Kansas border

Almost exactly 100 miles of I-70 is closed due to snow and safety concerns. The main Colorado artery is shut down between E-470 (near Aurora) and the Kansas border eastbound, and between the Kansas border and US-40 (near Limon) westbound.

That's approximately mile markers 386 to 486 eastbound, and 449 to 463 eastbound.

Officials are not sure when it will reopen.

Multiple highways are also experiencing shutdowns on the eastern plains, including US-40.

Updated: 5:58 p.m.