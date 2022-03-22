Boulder remembers the 10 victims of the King Soopers shooting, one year later
Standing on the front steps of the Boulder Police Department on Tuesday, all Clint Tyson could think was, “Why Teri?”
Tyson was one of about 200 people who gathered at the department for a ceremony honoring Officer Eric Talley and the 9 other people shot and killed when a gunman entered the Table Mesa King Soopers on March 22, 2021. Tyson, an employee, was working at the store that day and escaped safely. But he lost his co-worker and girlfriend Teri Leiker, a veteran checkout clerk.
“We were planning on getting married this year on Valentine’s Day,” Tyson said. “She was a good friend and girlfriend and this had to happen. I’m still healing.”
The city marked one year since the shooting with a series of remembrances and commemoration events. Community members said it was important for them to focus on the victims as the one-year mark arrived.
Before the ceremony at the police department, resident Kim Price placed a bouquet of white roses on a patrol car parked outside the building’s front doors serving as a memorial to Talley. Price said her son was working at the Table Mesa store the day of the shooting and escaped safely after law enforcement responded.
Her son declined to attend the ceremony, and she planned to meet up with him at a gathering of King Soopers employees later in the evening.
“It's just a debt I could never repay and it means a lot to be here,” Price said. “It's a good day too, because we're all getting together as a family and just being together today.”
Local elected officials and Boulder’s Chief of Police Maris Herold spoke at the ceremony, highlighting Talley’s response to the store, which Herold said likely stopped the gunman from killing even more people.
Talley was among the first group of officers who arrived at the scene of the shooting, according to police. At Talley’s memorial service last year, officers said no civilian was injured or died after Talley arrived at the grocery store.
“There is no doubt that Eric’s selfless bravery saved dozens of lives,” Herold said. “Now more than ever, policing needs people like Eric. He was a true ambassador for the city of Boulder.”
Herold announced a new award the department created in Talley’s honor, which she plans to give to an officer each year that demonstrates a “commitment to protecting the most vulnerable in our community.”
The department also passed out commemorative pins with Talley’s badge number, 295, and 9 silver lines honoring the other victims.
Boulder Shooting Portraits: A survivor, a victim advocate and others reflect on the last year
“We will always remember March 22,” Herold said. “But the events of that day will not define us.”
The Table Mesa store reopened to the public last month, but it closed on Tuesday to honor the victims as remembrance events take place across the city.
The store’s parking lot was mostly empty and blocked off to the public. Victims’ family members were allowed to place flowers and signs in front of the store’s entryway.
This story will be updated.
